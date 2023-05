While the Michigan State football staff will be busy hosting official visitors from the 2024 class throughout the month of June, the Spartans are still getting things going early with 2025 prospects as well.

Logan Powell, a three-star offensive lineman in the 2025 class out of Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, earned a scholarship offer from Michigan State this week.

The rising offensive lineman took some time to discuss the offer with Spartans Illustrated, and update how his general recruiting process is moving along thus far.

