SpartanMag - Aaron Henry takes the blame, searches for answers





Even before the questions started that would have let Michigan State, as a team, off the hook for its 30-point setback at the hands of Rutgers on Thursday night, junior swingman Aaron Henry donned the flak jacket in order to take the blame for his team’s 67-37 loss to the Scarlet Knights.

The Spartans looked like a team that hadn’t played in a competitive situation for nearly three weeks because of COVID-19 protocols, and Henry stepped forward to take the blame for his team’s poor performance in its first game since Jan. 8, a 55-54 home loss to Purdue.

“Personally, I put this on me from a leadership standpoint and my role on the team,’’ Henry said. “It had nothing to do with 20 days off. It had nothing to do with the time we missed. It’s a mental approach and honestly, it starts with me. Just the intensity and the intangible things just weren’t there.

“A shot didn’t fall. It’s Big Ten basketball man. A lot of shots aren’t going to fall for a lot of teams. It’s who competes the hardest and tonight we didn’t compete and I’ll take responsibility for that.’’

While Henry should be commended for stepping up for his team after its poor performance, he shouldn’t take all of the blame for a Spartan squad that committed 21 turnovers that led to 33 Rutgers points and an offense that put no one in double figures. Henry led the way with just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in 34 minutes. Meanwhile, MSU team was out-rebounded 42-33.

Additionally, MSU (8-5, 2-5 Big Ten) trailed 15-0 in the opening minutes of the contest before scoring its first basket five minutes into the game, and shot just 28.6 percent from the field.

Henry wasn’t concerned with all of those team stats. He looked squarely into the mirror.

“I had six turnovers tonight, I didn’t shoot the ball well and as a leader, I can’t do that,’’ Henry said. “It starts at the head and again, I’ll take responsibility for that.’’

With that being said, Henry is well aware of what will be needed from him going forward as the Spartans take on ranked opponents on the road in it next two games.

MSU, which suffered its first loss in school history to Rutgers (9-6, 5-6) in 12 meetings, will face No. 15 Ohio State in Columbus on Sunday before traveling to No. 7 Iowa on Tuesday.

“It’s not going to get any easier,’’ Henry said. “On the road the next two games. We’ve got to be better and it starts with me. I’m holding myself accountable for that.

“I’m sure we’ll find our way. I’m sure. I’m not letting that happen that we don’t. It’s on me. It’s on me."