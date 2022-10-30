Ann Arbor, Mich. — Self-inflicted wounds, especially in the second half, were a glaring issue in Michigan State’s 29-7 loss to rival Michigan on Saturday night at the Big House.

Botched snaps and penalties aside, Michigan State’s failure to convert in manageable situations stifled what momentum the Spartans had obtained during a productive first half. Quarterback Payton Thorne was tough on himself and the offense after the game, as he has been throughout most losses this season.

“It’s sickening,” Thorne said of the loss. “It’s really frustrating, very frustrating with how the second half went as well.”

Michigan State managed 63 yards of offense in the second half compared to Michigan’s 198. The Spartans tripled their production in the first half, totaling 189 yards to Michigan’s 245.

Michigan State recorded seven plays of 15 or more yards throughout the game. Six of those plays came in the first half, four of them in the first quarter alone. Michigan finished the game with 11 such plays, but logged four in the second half compared to Michigan State’s one.

That’s what allowed Michigan to extend its 13-7 halftime lead to a two-score advantage by the end of the third quarter. The Wolverines kept their foot on the gas, driving into the red zone with consistency. Even though Michigan settled for field goals on almost every occasion, Michigan State’s offense couldn’t keep up.

Generally speaking, it was a game of two halves for Michigan State. But the Spartans’ first-half success didn’t come without a few bumps in the road, either. Michigan State failed to convert on fourth-and-one on two separate occasions, both of which led to Michigian scores.

The first came when running back Elijah Collins was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-one at Michigan State’s 46-yard line early in the first quarter. A controversial spot on the previous play didn’t help Michigan State’s case, though the turnover-on-downs led to Michigan’s first field goal of the game.

Then, on fourth-and-one at the Michigan five-yard line, running back Jalen Berger was met by Michigan’s Junior Colson and Michael Barrett for a loss of two yards. That was early in the second quarter, Michigan up 10-7. Michigan State had a chance to tie the game with a field goal, but instead turned the ball over once more.

The very next Michigan drive ended with kicker Jake Moody converting his second of five field goals.

“Obviously the plays, we just need to execute them,” Thorne said. “We didn’t get the first down on those when we needed to. We put the ball in the end zone there, on that fourth-and-goal or fourth-and-short in the red zone, it’s a different story.”

Michigan’s run defense held the Spartans’ running backs to only two rushes of five-plus yards in the first half. The ineffectiveness of Michigan State’s ground game for most of that half forced Thorne to make plays through the air. Lucky for him, wide receiver Keon Coleman played one of his best halves as a Spartan.

Coleman finished with five receptions for 155 yards and one touchdown. He made back-to-back acrobatic catches, one for 27 yards and the other for 22, on the drive that ended on the fourth-and-goal loss by Berger.

“He was one-on-one a couple of times,” Thorne said of Coleman. “It was within the play design both times, we didn’t check anything. He ran down there, he did a good job at the line of scrimmage, and I was able to put the ball up for him where we like to put it with him. And he goes up there and makes a play. He goes up there and makes a play. He did a good job of doing that a couple times, a few times throughout the game.”

Thorne and Coleman were unable to replicate their success in the second half. Coleman’s only reception after halftime was on a 51-yard deep shot late in the fourth quarter, when the game was out of reach.

Receiver Jayden Reed was all but silenced in the game, finishing with four receptions for 17 yards after starring two weeks ago against Wisconsin. Michigan State’s tight end play never got going, either, after Maliq Carr flashed some game-changing ability against the Badgers, too.

Thorne finished the game 17 of 30 for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was active as a leader and communicator, especially early in the game. Checking plays at the line of scrimmage and making solid deep-ball throws to Coleman gave Michigan State’s offense some life early on.

In the second half, though, Michigan State’s offense looked like it had for stretches during the four-game losing streak. Thorne likely felt some pressure as the game wore on and the injury bug hit the offensive line. A few route failures, mistimed decisions and off-target passes prevented Thorne and Michigan State from moving the chains.

Michigan State logged three three-and-outs in the second half. Both of the Spartans’ third-quarter drives ended after three offensive plays. Michigan didn’t pull any surprises on Michigan State, yet the Spartans were left searching for answers at times.

“They didn’t really do anything that we hadn’t seen on film yet,” Thorne said. “I don’t know, I came in at halftime, I was saying, ‘hey, they’re probably going to come out and play some two to us.’ And they did. That’s kind of what they transitioned to on the last drive of the first half. But for the most part, they played their stuff. They didn’t bring any new package in, any new coverage. They didn’t do that.”

Michigan State will look to get back on track against Illinois next week. There were certainly a fair share of highlights to take away from the team’s matchup with Michigan, especially in the first half. But Thorne and the Spartans will likely spend more time fixing the issues that prevented them from stealing a winnable game on the road.

“It’s frustrating, it’s very frustrating,” Thorne said. “We come out in the second half, and we just killed ourselves. Back-to-back drives, really the third drive as well. And then I don’t even know what happened after that. Obviously you get the ball down close, and then we move back. I don’t even know what happened there. And then the interception in the red zone, you can’t have it. I’m almost positive - I’ll have to watch the film - on what coverage they were playing. I know they were playing the coverage that we like against that play. And the guy must have just moved with my eyes. Took my eyes left, he must have moved a little bit with it and put him in a chance to make the play. I thought I could sneak it in there underneath him and obviously it didn't work out.”