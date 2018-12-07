Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-07 19:15:07 -0600') }} football Edit

A look at the impact of ProKick Australia and early enrollee Jack Bouwmeester

Corey Robinson • SpartanMag.com
@Spartansavages
Staff

I was able to speak with Nathan Chapman of ProKick Australia to get his thoughts on 2019 commit Jack Bouwmeester, Michigan State coach Shayne Graham, as well as a little insight into their success ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}