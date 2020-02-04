Past, current and future Spartans weigh in on Dantonio's retirement
With the news of Dantonio retiring still rocking East Lansing, I take a look at the reactions of past and current players as well incoming freshmen.
A great coach and an even better man! Thank you for everything Coach, you’ve impacted countless of us on and off the field. A true Legend 🐐🐐 https://t.co/hIjeGyXMl2— Kendrick4️⃣8️⃣ (@kennyw97) February 4, 2020
I remember signing and ppl telling me how dumb I was for not going to UofM. I was 3-1(07 was a fluke) against those bums and We ain't missed a bowl damn near since you walked through those doors. You changed the culture and for that you a legend! Congrats on retirement !! pic.twitter.com/m2BYqP4fVe— Mark Dell (@_MarkDell) February 4, 2020
Going into my Senior season my Mom was in the hospital for major heart surgery for 2 months. He called me everyday, to ask me how she was doing. Football was never brought up. He cared(s) more about the individual than the player. That's who he is... https://t.co/ybhnT55BAQ— Jesse Johnson (@CoachJesseLee) February 5, 2020
Here to stay; I ain’t goin’ nowhere. Nothin’ but love and respect for Coach, and I’m happy for the entire Dantonio family. Helluva’ run.— Darius Snow (@dasnowstorm) February 5, 2020
Your favorite Coach’s favorite Coach !😤Happy Retirement Coach D! Can’t imagine MSU without you at the helm but we thank you for everything you’ve done, for all the lessons you taught us, and each and every lasting… https://t.co/nwpg7lRC1Z— Darien Harris (@DHarris_45) February 4, 2020
Congrats @dantoniomark I don’t know where to begin to thank you for the opportunity you gave me. You taught all of us Spartans more then how to be good players but how to be great man! Forever #gogreen https://t.co/0Ch8zh74TY— Jack Conklin (@Jack_Conklin78) February 4, 2020
Thank you to this man! Made mine and many others dreams of playing college football come true ✊🏼 #GOAT https://t.co/L7nkUdN5AM— Joe Bachie (@JoeBach35) February 4, 2020
Thanks for all that you taught me and for the opportunity to play football for the best school in the world! Forever will walk the streets in the state of Michigan! #GoGeeen #SpartanDawgs #completeyourcircles #MSU pic.twitter.com/2PeoGTVZO1— Marcus Rush (@M_Rush44) February 4, 2020
Extremely blessed to be a part of the Dantonio Era. A honor to be a Spartan, Thank you Coach D for everything, helped a lot of people dreams come true, especially mine🖤💚 #GoGreen ♾ https://t.co/RKOKbqYx1F— JoshButlerTv 📺 (@JoshButlerTv) February 4, 2020
Thank you Coach 💞Love you forever man for giving me and my family a place where we can call home..❤️ https://t.co/WH2cZM04dk— .13 (@marcel1lewis) February 4, 2020
Thank you Coach D! pic.twitter.com/9GqVcIQ3Yw— Kalon Gervin (@KalonGervin) February 4, 2020
Praying for the best Coach ♥️ been a solid man since the first day I met you. You’ll forever be that father figure to me 🤞🏾 love you Coach D @ Michigan State University https://t.co/pXvAp18UAE— Naquan Jones 9️⃣3️⃣ (@thealmightynay) February 4, 2020
Thank you for everything you’ve done for me Coach Dantonio, giving me the opportunity to come to Michigan State, have lifetime memories, win championships, and allow me to be part of the Spartan family. You have impacted my life in countless ways. #GoGreen @DantonioMark pic.twitter.com/FAHP1Burq1— Jake Hartbarger (@JakeHart24) February 5, 2020
Thank you for everything coach! Not every college football player can say they played for great man - I can. https://t.co/ah6gJo1zI7— Larry Caper II (@Lcaper_22) February 4, 2020
Gave me and my family a opportunity that can never be repaid. Thank You. https://t.co/fm5Bgpkxtl— Michael J Dowell (@10MDowell) February 4, 2020
Best coach I could’ve asked for💚🤞🏾 https://t.co/X2HypGHSfJ— ™️ ¹ᵏ (@Tremosley_) February 4, 2020
Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream. One hell of a coach and a even better person!❤️🤝 https://t.co/7giSrTIpOz— Tate Hallock (@Thallock28) February 4, 2020
Thankful for the opportunity to play for you coach and giving me a big platform to perform and showcase my abilities. As well as allowing me to grow into the person I am today. Wish nothing but the best for you in the future. #GoGreen https://t.co/9nOh5qo4Vv— Josiah Scott (@JosiahScott7) February 4, 2020
Thankful for all the memories with @DantonioMark !! Onto the next chapter! 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/UkpBH1RQ5j— Riley Bullough (@RileyBullough) February 4, 2020
Thank you Coach D for everything! Every lesson learned, tough battles we overcame, and the transition from the bottom to the top of our Brand I’ll never forget those memories! Keep Pushing! Spartans Will https://t.co/3Y7aL5b6VE— Jerel Worthy (@I_AM_Worthy99) February 4, 2020
I am forever thankful to be coached by a LEGEND. https://t.co/DwUAfDy3wB— Matt Seybert (@mattseybert82) February 4, 2020
Man I love you . ❤️ can't even lie made me tear up . You gave me a chance and look at me now . Complete your circles . Thank you for everything . ‼️ SPARTAN DAWG FOR LIFE https://t.co/xaQ0tPGdJ8— Felton Davis III (@TheFreak_18) February 4, 2020
Thank you for believing in me when no one did 🐐 https://t.co/GT719csvbI— spencer brown (@s_brown55) February 4, 2020
You will be missed Legend ❤️💚— Shakur Brown (@shackspeare29) February 4, 2020
To the man that allowed me to live out my dreams I couldn’t thank you enough for all that you’ve done for me and my family🐐 https://t.co/gqUSZuHsLp— Tanner Hallock (@tannerhallock) February 4, 2020
Thank you for everything Coach 🐐 https://t.co/jJE5Ee2039— Brian Lewerke (@brianlewerke14) February 4, 2020
It’s been real @DantonioMark appreciate my time with you. Now I need that invite to the crib lol. https://t.co/TGQijE6Bub— Gerald Holmes (@GHolmes810) February 4, 2020
Blessing to play under the guidance and knowledge of one of the greatest coaches of all time 🐐. Sad seeing you leave but will always wear it as a badge of honor that I played on successful teams that were directed by you. Many things taught by you I use in everyday life. Thank u https://t.co/hoS4Dpsm9A pic.twitter.com/1mmqY04BYX— RJ Williamson (@RogerThat_26) February 4, 2020