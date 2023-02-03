The Michigan State men's basketball was back on the practice court on Thursday ahead of its showdown at Madison Square Garden against Rutgers on Saturday.

MSU head coach Tom Izzo, junior guard A.J. Hoggard and senior guard Tyson Walker spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the trip to the big apple.

“I think our guys are really looking forward to playing at the Garden,” Izzo said.

Hoggard and Walker have played at the "World’s Most Famous Arena" before. More specifically, they both played in 2021 against Kansas, part of the Champions Classic.

“It’s definitely something you live for,” Hoggard said. “Just to get an opportunity to play at the Garden in a college game, a Big Ten game, in a big game as well for both teams, it’s definitely going to be fun.”

Izzo was asked if he would rather play at Madison Square Garden as opposed to Jersey Mike’s Arena, Rutgers’ home court which sits 8,000 fans, or commonly known as the RAC (Rutgers Athletic Center).

“Yeah, I would rather be playing at the Garden than the RAC for two reasons,” Izzo said. “Number one, the RAC is a tough place to play. But number two, I think the Garden is an exciting place to play for college athletes.”

Despite the small arena in terms of capacity, Rutgers is 13-2 at home this season. The Scarlet Knights have won those home games by an average of 25 points.

“Rutgers is really good at home and yet they’ll have 12,000 people there probably, but we’ll have a couple thousand people of our own there I’ll bet,” Izzo said about what the crowd distribution will look like.

Izzo has coached many times at Madison Square Garden, but he still enjoys when his team plays there. He pointed out the iconic pictures of famous celebrities on the hallway walls inside the arena.

“The Garden is still a big deal,” Izzo said. "There’s some really cool things about the Garden.”

The Spartans haven’t played since Sunday, a tough 77-61 loss at Purdue. They have six days between the two games. The team took Monday off and individual players were getting work in and shooting on Tuesday.

“We had the extra couple of days off,” Izzo said. “This was our break.”

Senior forward Malik Hall hasn’t been at full health since his foot injury against Illinois. With the six days in between games, he has had some extra time to heal up.

“Malik has made some more significant progress where he’ll practice fully now,” Izzo said about Hall.

The matchup against Rutgers is critical in the Big Ten standings. A win could catapult MSU into the top-four of the confernce, while a loss could see the Spartans drop near the bottom of the standings.

“The ironic part is that we’re, in the loss column, only one game out of second,” Izzo said. “Unfortunately, we’re only one game out of 11th. I’ve never ever in my life seen the league like this.”

The next stretch of games for the Spartans is important if they want to separate themselves from the rest of the pack in the Big Ten.

Walker is from Westbury, New York, a town situated on Long Island. He will have family in attendance on Saturday.

“Being from New York, you always want to do that, playing in MSG,” Walker said. “And I can get to play on the East Coast and have my family come see me.”

Izzo and the coaching staff thinks Walker needs to contribute more on the scoring end and be a bit more aggressive.

“He’s got to get a little more aggressive,” Izzo said. “We need him to do a little more.”

The last time the Scarlet Knights and Spartans met, it was a close game throughout, but MSU pulled away in the end to win 70-57.

“It was a very close game most of the way,” Izzo said about the last meeting with Rutgers. “They’re one of the oldest, toughest, most aggressive teams in our league.”

Hoggard isn’t shying away from the challenge that Rutgers will bring on Saturday as the Scarlet Knights are looking for a season series split.

“It’s going to be a hard-fought battle," Hoggard said. "We’re in their backyard. There’s going to be a lot of red in there. We just gotta come with our hard hats and be ready to work.”

MSU and Rutgers will tip off on Saturday at noon Eastern Time on FOX.