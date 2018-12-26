He came to Michigan State in 2015 as a walk-on, after shunning offers from smaller schools. In just four seasons, Kenny Willekes has not only transformed himself into a scholarship player but now stands as the best in the Big Ten among defensive linemen.

Willekes, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end, led the conference in tackles for loss with 20.5 and was named the Big Ten’s Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. A first-team All-Big Ten selection, who also garnered a number of first- and second-team All-America honors from various national outlets, Willekes took a break from terrorizing MSU’s opponents, while preparing for the Spartans’ Redbox Bowl appearance at 3 p.m. (FOX) on New Year’s Eve against the Oregon Ducks, to chat with SpartanMag.com about some things other than football.

The team’s leader in quarterback sacks this season with 8.5, Willekes, who has also accumulated a career-high 76 tackles in 2018, talked about haircuts, his diet and social media.

By the way, when asked about the possibility of leaving early for the NFL Draft, Willekes politely told a small media throng that it was something that wasn’t on his mind and that he was just concentrating on preparing for the Ducks.

SPARTAN Mag.com: Talk about the haircut, the hairstyle you sported for part of last season that was based on a character from a television series.

WILLEKES: Shaving my head? Oh, the Ragnar? I’m actually a big fan of “Vikings,” which I’m sure you’ve heard, which was out last night (Dec. 19th). I just watched it last night. But I just wanted to mix it up, just kind of make an image for myself, almost, maybe. I don’t know. We were all doing something fun with our hair last fall camp and I liked that haircut a lot so I said, may as well go with it, rock with it. I had it for awhile but it started to get annoying so we just said, ‘All right, we’re all going to shave our heads,’ and a group of us shaved our heads off and we did that before camp as well this year. I’m finally starting to get some hair back on my head.

SPARTAN Mag.com: Speaking of that, they have an array of weapons in “Vikings.’’ What would be your weapon of choice?

WILLEKES: I think I’d probably go with two battle axes. You gotta rock with two.

SPARTAN Mag.com: Who in your locker room just cracks you up? Like you just look at them and you start laughing?

WILLEKES: Honestly, we’ve got a lot of guys like that. We have a pretty good atmosphere in our locker room. I’m around a lot of funny guys. But Darrell Stewart’s one of them obviously. He’s a goofer, a goofster. He’s always cracking a joke. Raequan Williams, his locker’s right next to mine and then one you probably haven’t heard a lot is (redshirt junior offensive lineman) Bryce Wilker, my roommate. He’s a hilarious guy.

SPARTAN Mag.com: Why is he funny?

WILLEKES: Just his mannerisms, the way he acts. You should talk to him sometime. He’s a funny dude.

SPARTAN Mag.com: What’s the weirdest tweet or Facebook message you’ve gotten this year?