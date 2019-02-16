







EAST LANSING - Pound for pound, he may be the toughest Spartan in Michigan State’s lineup.

He’s played through various bumps and bruises this year, and a broken nose. He has battled through breaks and sprains in the past. And now, he’s playing through a severe bone bruise on his elbow, which didn’t stop him from hitting a big 3-point shot down the stretch during MSU’s tough road win at Wisconsin on Tuesday.

As much as people like and want to talk about Cassius Winston and Nick Ward, it’s safe to say that No. 11 MSU (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) - which will face Ohio State (16-8, 6-7) for the second time this season at 1 p.m. on Sunday (CBS) at Breslin Center - would not be enjoying all of the success this year’s team has achieved without the contributions of redshirt senior forward Kenny Goins.

Known for his ability to make the dirty work look easy, Goins has taken his talents to another level in his last season as a Spartan. Not only is he MSU’s leading rebounder at 8.9 boards a game but he’s also become enough of an offensive threat to give MSU an added option stretch-four scoring option on offense.

Goins is the only Spartan other than Winston to start all 25 games this season. He is averaging 7.2 points, good for the team’s fifth-leading active scorer. He’s also become a deep threat, going 25-of-73 (.342) from beyond the arc, while shooting 43 percent overall from the floor.

SpartanMag.com’s Ricardo Cooney sat down with “Kenneth,” as he is known by his girlfriend Jessica, and talked about his hairstyle, some good and bad social media interactions and how and why he really became a Spartan.





Ricardo Cooney: So, when was the last time someone called you Kenneth?

Kenny Goins: My girlfriend actually enjoys calling me that quite a bit. So probably like two or three days ago. It’s like a fun thing for her. It’s either Ken or Kenneth. There’s no Kenny. She likes long or short, I guess.





RC: So with that being said, what nickname do you go by?

KG: KG probably, nothing very interesting.





RC: So what’s up with the doo? The modern-day version of the high-topped fade. As best as we can figure, it’s kind of a homage to Kid ‘n’ Play from back in the 80s.

KG: I can’t really grow no waves, short black hair. Can’t get no waves and it never grows straight so I keep kind of classy on the sides with a little fun on top.





RC: We know you’ve talked about it before but when did it hit you that you were coming to Michigan State no matter what?

Goins: When Central (Michigan) told me they didn’t have a scholarship for (he laughs). It was hard to turn down scholarship offers, really. My family’s not in the best situation at home so passing up free money wasn’t easy. It came down between Central and Michigan State and Central signed a kid from overseas the night I was there for an official visit. Actually, our G.A. Chris Fowler, who I stayed with when I went for my official there at Central, he told me to commit. I didn’t and the next morning I woke to their coach telling me they had signed someone and two days later, I told Coach Iz (Izzo) I was coming to Michigan State.





RC: What’s the craziest thing you ever heard from a fanbase?

KG: There’s a been a couple of times. At Ohio State earlier this year, they had Kyle Aherns girlfriend’s number up there saying, call for a good time (NOTE: We’ve been here before earlier in the season when we talked to Ahrens before the Spartans played OSU the first time and he too talked about the Buckeyes’ fans obsession with his girlfriend Janelle). And I’ve had people talk about my girlfriend just by looking at my Instagram. They really attack on a different level and it’s not so much about us but the people in our lives.





RC: What’s the craziest thing someone has said directly to you on social media?

KG: So good crazy or bad crazy? (We told him he could do both but we just settled for ‘good crazy’ because ‘bad crazy’ was a little too severe for print). It was after the last game. My girlfriend sent it to me because someone had sent it to her. It was some guy who wanted to move into a log cabin with me. It wasn’t sexual or anything. They just wanted to move into a log cabin with me (Goins almost couldn’t finish telling us this revelation because he was laughing so hard) but it was weird, really weird.





RC: Lastly, music-wise, what do you listen to before and after a game?

KG: Usually, rap before the game and R&B after to slow down the heart rate a little bit. I gotta bring the adrenalin back down (after a game). Maybe some Travis Scott before the game. Either him or some old school Drake that’s not too fast. R&B afterwards? Have you heard of H.E.R.? She’s good but that’s really about it. I’m really cycling on her album right now.