SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - In just a little over two seasons, he has transformed himself into Tom Izzo’s next great all-purpose point guard, following in the footsteps of recent standouts like Denzel Valentine, Travis Trice, Keith Appling and Kalin Lucas, and reaching all the way back to Mateen Cleaves.

He leads Michigan State (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten), which will take on Indiana (12-9, 3-7) at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Breslin Center in a game that will be featured as part of ESPN’s College GameDay, in points (18.5), assists (7.28) and steals (1.09) per game, and in the process has put the No. 6-ranked Spartans in a position to bring another Big Ten title to East Lansing, while stirring up renewed Final Four talk.

Junior Cassius Winston has gone from good to elite.

As a result, his name has not only been circulated in Big Ten Player of the Year conversations but he’s also received recognition as a potential All-American and national player of the year candidate.

He has been named to The Sporting News Midseason All-American First Team and is one of 20 players at his position nationally to be nominated for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. He has been Big Ten Player of the Week four times this season.

SpartanMag got a chance to sit down with the Detroit native to talk about the rigors of his new-found fame, the craziness of having devout fans name their pets after him and his favorite non-Spartan fans in the Big Ten.

A few good minutes … with Cassius Winston:

SPARTAN Mag.com: We know Coach Izzo is not a fan of social media but tell us how you handle all of the demands that come with the various outlets of social media. And what’s the craziest thing you’ve seen in relation to you?

WINSTON: I enjoy social media a lot. I like being involved. I like seeing what’s going on out in the world but I think the craziest thing I’ve seen in relation to me was a lady DM’d (direct messaged) me and said her cat was named Cash. She named it after me and then, they got a dog and they named it Winston. So they have a cat and dog named Cash Winston (he said laughing). At first, I didn’t know what to say to that but then I got back to her, saying that was an honor, I didn’t really know what to say but thank you so much, but it was just crazy to me.

SPARTAN Mag.com: What kind of music do you listen to before and after games?

WINSTON: My music variety is wide. I listen to . . . I grew up on a lot of R&B and soul music, so I listen to all of that. I listen to all hip-hop, anything really that catches my ear, I’m going to listen to. I’ve been listening to a lot of Lauryn Hill lately

SPARTAN Mag.com: What’s your favorite place to play on the road?

WINSTON: Ohio State. Ohio State’s a lot of fun. It’s so big and yet, they’re so loud. The fans there, they’re just crazy. I think sometimes, they have like your girlfriend’s name or something out there. All type of stuff like that. They just make it a lot of fun.

SPARTAN Mag.com: So then, with that being said, what’s the funniest thing you’ve heard on the road so far during the Big Ten this season?

WINSTON: It had to be at Ohio State. Kyle’s (Aherns) girlfriend … they’re all from Ohio, so they were just screaming her name, ‘We love you Janelle,’ and stuff like that, so it was just a lot of fun.

SPARTAN Mag.com: So does that mean sometimes when fans are screaming at you, that you have to turn your head away because you just want to laugh?

WINSTON: Oh yes definitely. Sometimes the stuff (that fans say) is so wild you just have to look a way, laugh and say, I can’t believe they just said that.

SPARTAN Mag.com: On a little bit more of a serious note, when it comes to your leadership, especially at this time of year, what do you want your guys to get from you?

WINSTON: I just let them know, we’re only half way there and every day we just have to keep getting after it. Every day, we want to be here, we want to get better. Just that type of vibe.

SPARTAN Mag.com: Lastly, talk about the popularity index. Have you had to get a check back on humility or have you been able to handle all of the attention pretty well?

WINSTON: Man, I really don’t even think I need a check back. I never thought I would be here. I never thought I would be in this situation. Every time I hear it, it’s almost like, wow. That’s crazy, that’s a blessing. Now, I’m just like okay, now I have to do everything I can to try and go get it. So I just keep working.