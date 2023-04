With last week's news of Georgia quarterback Jake Merklinger committing to Tennessee, Michigan State's quarterback recruitment took somewhat of a hit. Merklinger was without a shadow of a doubt MSU's top target at the position, and unfortunately, it did not work out for the Spartans.

Additionally, around the same time, fellow Michigan State target Davi Belfort committed to Virginia Tech and potential target Danny O'Neill commited to Colorado.

With that, we want to take a look at who is left on the quarterback board for the Spartans, plus other quarterbacks from around the country who currently don't hold an offer from the program, but could be names to watch.