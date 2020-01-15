News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 00:08:14 -0600') }} football Edit

5-Star Max Christie drawing a crowd, just wants to win

Max Christie, of Rolling Meadows, Ill., is showing strong early interest in Michigan State. He is ranked the No. 16 player in the Class of 2021.
Max Christie, of Rolling Meadows, Ill., is showing strong early interest in Michigan State. He is ranked the No. 16 player in the Class of 2021.
Jeff Karzen
SpartanMag.com

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. – There can be times when a prospect is ranked highly based primarily on future projections and you leave the gym thinking, “He’s a 5-star?”A trip to Rolling Meadows High Scho...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}