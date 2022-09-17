Seattle - Three quick takes from Michigan State’s 39-28 loss at Washington on Saturday.

1. Until further notice, the pass defense is still bad.

Michigan State was “dead ass last” in yards allowed via the air last year. Despite some player and coaching staff reshuffling, the Spartans were woefully substandard again in this game.

The college football world might not know it yet, but the Washington passing attack, led by Michael Pennix and three former four-star recruit WRs, is terrific. Michigan State had a chance to prove itself against Grade A competition in that area of the game and failed.

Nickel back Chester Kimbrough was targeted throughout the first half and was victimized.

Michigan State tried cover-three, cover-four and cover-six zone, plus man-to-man and occasional blitzes. Nothing was working as Michael Penix rolled up 278 yards passing by halftime. He finished with 397 yards on 24 of 40 passing. Washington's pass offense wasn't as deadly in the fourth quarter, but plenty of damage was done through the first three.

Washington capitalized on occasional structural softness, individual beatings and the first pass defense mental busts of the season by the Spartan secondary.

This doesn’t mean MSU’s pass defense will be substandard every week for the rest of the season. Few opponents in the Big Ten will be able to slice through the air like Washington does. But the lack of competitiveness in that area in this game was disturbing.

2. The run game was a disappointment.

It wasn’t a surprise that Washington put up big numbers through the air. If Michigan State was going to stay competitive in this game via a scoring shootout, the Spartan run game had to come through with a dominant game of its own.

But Michigan State, which produced a 100-yard rusher in each of the first two games, was stuffed repeatedly by Washington’s interior.

I felt one of the best positive developments for Michigan State through the first two games was the physicality of its inside zone running attack. But Michigan State created no push for tailbacks Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard. Right guard Matt Carrick was belted back when Broussard was stopped for a safety in the first quarter. And J.D. Duplain, Michigan State’s most experienced and dependable offensive lineman, was knocked back a yard on an expensive third-down stoppage in the second quarter.

It’s hard to decide which development was more troubling, the continuation of MSU’s problems in pass defense or the impotence of the run game. It’s also difficult to determine which problem is the most dire warning for the rest of the year.

3. The pass rush was ineffective.

Michigan State came into the game ranked No. 1 in the nation in sacks. It wasn’t an upset that MSU’s defensive backs had trouble covering Washington’s talented receivers and its sophisticated pass scheme, but the Spartans were banking on getting pressure on Penix in order to give aid to the guys in the secondary. But Michigan State was unable to mount pressure on Penix via a four-man rush or an occasional blitz.

Instead, it was Washington whose defense provided consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback. Washington had two sacks and several hurries.

Were there any positives? Yes a few. Stay tuned to SpartanMag.com for more coverage.