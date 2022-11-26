State College, Pa. - Michigan State came into this year’s battle for the Land Grant Trophy beleaguered and beaten up. With even more players unavailable on defense – this week Jalen Hunt, Jaden Mangham, and Chuck Brantley added to a growing injury/attrition list, Michigan State put up a spirited fight against a Penn State team looking to earn a New Year’s Six Bowl bid. While the Spartans failed to upset a Penn State team favored by nearly three touchdowns, Michigan State showed plenty of fight against a team that was clearly superior. Continue below for observations from Michigan State’s Big Ten finale in this week’s 3&Out.

1. BRULE CONTINUES TO IMPROVE

Mississippi State transfer Aaron Brulé played his best game of the season, finishing with four tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hurries. Brulé provided a much-needed spark as a pass-rusher when the Spartans needed to provide some pressure throughout this game. Brule is making more plays each week, and he is making them in control. It wasn’t too long ago that Brulé found himself in position to make plays and simply ran himself out of potential tackles. Brulé's improvement over the course of the season is a big positive and it bodes well for the future, should he decide to return to Michigan State - which he indicated last week to SpartanMag.com is his preference. This is the version of Brulé that Michigan State thought they were getting when the Spartans brought him into the program out of the portal last winter. Brulé has physical tools that Michigan State needs on defense. He’s feeling good about himself. He’s definitely a player that should take a significant jump between this year and next.

2. SPARTAN DEFENSE SHOWED GRIT AND WARTS



Truthfully, I wasn’t sure what to expect from Michigan State on defense in this game, when it became clear during warm-ups that the team’s best corner, Chuck Brantley, wasn’t going to play, and that improving freshman Jaden Mangham was sidelined by illness. Michigan State’s defense surprised me, giving the Nittany Lions a good scrap for the entire game. Coverage busts were a problem, and costly, especially on trick plays and formations. But Michigan State continued to scrap and claw, just as they have all season long. This defensive performance served as an indication to me that the Spartan culture, which Mel Tucker has touted throughout the season, has survived intact despite the disappointment of a 5-7 season. Michigan State showed it’s mettle on the first defensive possession of this game, a sudden change situation after a fumbled lateral pass to Jayden Reed. The Spartan defense bowed up and forced Penn State to attempt a field goal, which was missed. The Spartans defense rose up once again just before halftime, keeping Penn State out of the end zone and forcing another miss. The Spartans continued to grind away on defense after halftime, forcing a punt on Penn State’s first possession. The Spartans did it once again on their next defensive possession, forcing a punt before a fumbled punt return by Reed resulted two plays later in a Penn State touchdown by tight end Tyler Warren. Ultimately Penn State broke through with a win-clinching fourth-down touchdown pass with under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but this beat up Michigan State defense played with a lot of passion. It was imperfect, and late Penn State touchdowns took the luster off a good performance by the Spartan defense. The fight in this defense, though, cannot be questioned. One week after the gut-punch of a loss to Indiana, these guys played their butts off, shorthanded as they were. There were also plenty of warts. Coverage busts and missed tackles. Personally, I saw more good than bad from this defense. That said, I'm an optimist.

3. THE FUTURE OF TIGHT END IS MALIQ CARR