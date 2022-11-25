Three takes from Michigan State’s 81-70 loss to Alabama, Thursday night in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.

1. Life without Malik Hall and Jaden Akins was understandably difficult.

With Malik Hall and Jaden Akins out with foot injuries, Pierre Brooks logged 34 minutes, easily his career high, and provided mixed results in his first career start.

The Spartans will need quick progress from him with Hall expected to be out at least three weeks. Akins could be back within a week.

Brooks was combative on the boards, with a team-high nine caroms. But his on-ball defense and help defense were not up to standard. This wasn’t a surprise. He has struggled in those areas thus far this season, due in part to quickness deficiencies. Michigan State coaches have been working with him in those areas, but lateral quickness is a challenge for him.

Brooks was loudly corrected for failing to provide hedge help defense for center Carson Cooper when Cooper was briefly matched up against Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly. Quinerly drove past Cooper, in Brooks’ area, for a lay-up and a 64-49 lead with 10:18 left. Brooks offered a hedge at Quinerly, but not nearly enough for Izzo’s tastes.

To his credit, Brooks had a big put-back which cut Alabama’s lead to 45-41, two minutes into the second half.

Brooks hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to cut the lead to 70-59 with 5:54 left.

However, his shot selection was questionable when he launched a contested 3-pointer from the left corner with Michigan State trailing 23-19 with 6:56 left in the first half.

Brooks' endurance level looked suspect when he lagged behind in transition defense a few times.

Izzo corrected Brooks when he could, but Izzo didn’t have many other options.

Brooks also played some power forward in the game as Michigan State struggled with lineups in the first half after Mady Sissoko sat with two fouls.

Even before Sissoko sat with those fouls, the lineups were bizarre due to depth issues. At one point, Sissoko played the five with Cooper at the four for the first time this season, while walk-on transfer Jason Whitens (of Western Michigan) played wing guard.

Whitens played three minutes in the first half and Michigan State was a +5 during that span.

Later in the first half, Michigan State had Brooks at the four, Cooper at the five, Whitens at the three, with Tre Holloman and A.J. Hoggard in the backcourt. Not many shooting threats in that lineup.

“We had three freshmen in there a lot in the second half,” Izzo said. “They are not ready for this. That is a very good Alabama team. They have a lot of guys, a lot of weapons, a lot of people that can beat you. We had 11 turnovers, not awful, considering the lineups. We out-rebounded them by two; they’re leading the nation in rebounding. We did some good things but we did some poor things. And then they didn’t miss many free throws.”

2. Jaxon Kohler provided a lift.

Kohler had his best game of the season, scoring 6 points to go with seven rebounds in 19 minutes. He isn’t the best leaper in the world, but showed he can make use of his long arms with energetic, improved positioning and some quick leaps (if not high leaps).

He seemed more comfortable and functional on defense than at other times early this season. Izzo said earlier this week that Kohler was making positive strides, and we saw evidence of it in this game.

Kohler made an impact during his first shift. He had a tip-in off a Walker miss to cut Alabama’s lead to 10-9.

Then, Kohler offered a slick pump fake and reverse lay-up to give Michigan State a 14-13 lead.

With Sissoko sitting with two fouls, Kohler continued to be a plus at a time when the Spartans really needed something from him. He hit a put-back off a Hoggard miss to give Michigan State a 28-21 with 5:41 left in the first half.

Basically, Kohler was better than Sissoko on this night. This marks two straight medicore games for Sissoko, who began the season so well against Gonzaga and Kentucky.

Sissoko wasn’t bad, he was just inconsistent. There was one occasion when Sissoko received an entry pass on the low post and had an opening to his left shoulder, but instead turn the wrong way, to his right, and missed down low. He’s still learning.

Later, to his credit, Sissoko scored on a powerful drop step move to give Michigan State a 20-15 lead.

Sissoko's two fouls in the first half came on an early offensive rebound attempt, and later while defending a pump fake and drive.

Sissoko did not commit a foul in the second half and finished with two personals.

Sissoko gave MSU a 2-0 lead with two free throws after being fouled on a high screen and roll lob attempt, a play that was a great go-to for him and the Spartans at times against Gonzaga and again down the stretch against Kentucky. But Alabama didn't give Sissoko openings on the screen-and-roll for the rest of the night. Alabama did a good job of limiting those looks, and instead MSU’s guards - Walker and Hoggard - had pull-up openings from medium range, which they didn’t hit with enough regularity.

3. The opponent was a tough matchup.

No. 18-ranked Alabama (5-0) had length and rim protection in the paint, and lengthy close-out quickness on the perimeter.

Alabama, as a program, puts great emphasis on making and defending the 3-point line, and it showed up favorably in this game against a Michigan State team playing without two of its best players.

Alabama is a dangerous 3-point shooting team which shoots a ton from long range. Michigan State did a decent job of preventing Alabama from going nuts from beyond the arc, but Bama eventually did damage.

Alabama was 8-of-23 from beyond the arc (34.8 percent) and complemented that with some good screen-and-roll lob action in the first half.

Meanwhile, with Michigan State focusing on limiting shot windows from 3-point range, Alabama was able to get production with head coach Nate Oats’ second-favorite offensive option, driving the lane for lay-ups and opportunities at the rim.

Alabama did enough of all of that to take control of this game in the last five minutes of the first half and the opening five minutes of the second half to stage the Tide’s biggest win of the season thus far.

Friday’s matchup will be difficult in a different way for Michigan State, against Oregon. The game is scheduled to tip off at midnight, but with games often running long in tournaments such as these, a 12:45 a.m. tip is a possibility.

That will be difficult for MSU’s shortened bench, especially against an Oregon team full of players who are on a Pacific Time Zone body clock. That game will likely end around 2:30 a.m., Eastern time. That won’t be a problem for the Ducks, who will be supported by in-state fans at a home neutral environment.

“We will go back and watch a little film tonight,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said after the Alabama game. “We will watch a short film so they will go to bed thinking about Oregon. And then we will get up on Friday and there will be a lot of walk-through stuff in the hotel. I have to save some bodies because we are just so short on bodies.”