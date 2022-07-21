3-and-Out: Three quick takes from Thursday's Moneyball action

Holt, Mich. - My three main takeaways from watching (most of) the three Moneyball Pro Am games on Thursday night:

I’ve seen him play three times this year, and twice he shot well. On this night, he shot pretty darn well.

He was 6-of-9 from 3-point range and 9-of-14 from the field.

He added two or three no-look passes for some flair spice.

Good outing for this smiling, effervescent incoming freshman.

And he’s thicker than what you saw from his high school film. He says he has added 15 pounds since he arrived on campus. Protein shakes, he says, have helped him pack it on. And he hasn’t lost any quickness.

Is he a streak shooter? Maybe.

Was this just Moneyball? Yes. But 6-of-9 from NBA 3-point range in front of a small but attentive and intimate audience is no small thing.

Joey Hauser was 2-of-9 from 3-point range on this night and AJ Hoggard was 0-for-6. Former Spartan Gabe Brown was 0-for-3.

So regardless of what we say about Moneyball defense, they aren't giving away 3-point makes at this thing.

Holloman’s 6-of-9 shooting performance from long range was eye-opening for me, especially after seeing him shoot well in a game last week.

Holloman matched up at times with 6-foot-4 incoming University of Toledo guard Jacob Wallace, who helped Williamston win the Division II state title in 2022. Those two went hard when they had a chance to match up with one another.

As for Holloman, he has so many things going for him as a point guard (defensive skill, toughness, quickness, court vision, leadership ability) that if he proves to be a plus shooter, watch out.

I’m not saying he’s a plus shooter. Not yet. But this was a nice, encouraging display.