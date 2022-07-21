3-and-Out: Three quick takes from Thursday's Moneyball action
Holt, Mich. - My three main takeaways from watching (most of) the three Moneyball Pro Am games on Thursday night:
1. Tre Holloman shot well again.
I’ve seen him play three times this year, and twice he shot well. On this night, he shot pretty darn well.
He was 6-of-9 from 3-point range and 9-of-14 from the field.
He added two or three no-look passes for some flair spice.
Good outing for this smiling, effervescent incoming freshman.
And he’s thicker than what you saw from his high school film. He says he has added 15 pounds since he arrived on campus. Protein shakes, he says, have helped him pack it on. And he hasn’t lost any quickness.
Is he a streak shooter? Maybe.
Was this just Moneyball? Yes. But 6-of-9 from NBA 3-point range in front of a small but attentive and intimate audience is no small thing.
Joey Hauser was 2-of-9 from 3-point range on this night and AJ Hoggard was 0-for-6. Former Spartan Gabe Brown was 0-for-3.
So regardless of what we say about Moneyball defense, they aren't giving away 3-point makes at this thing.
Holloman’s 6-of-9 shooting performance from long range was eye-opening for me, especially after seeing him shoot well in a game last week.
Holloman matched up at times with 6-foot-4 incoming University of Toledo guard Jacob Wallace, who helped Williamston win the Division II state title in 2022. Those two went hard when they had a chance to match up with one another.
As for Holloman, he has so many things going for him as a point guard (defensive skill, toughness, quickness, court vision, leadership ability) that if he proves to be a plus shooter, watch out.
I’m not saying he’s a plus shooter. Not yet. But this was a nice, encouraging display.
2. Defense yields entertainment.
We often poke fun at the “defense optional” tradition of the Moneyball Pro-Am.
But let me say this: There was better defense on display in the games on this night than any time I can remember at Moneyball.
The best defensive effort, individually and collectively, came from old man game of Team Game Cuffs, led by Muhammad El-Amin (2010 America East Conference Player of the Year at Stony Brook, and a nine-year European pro).
I said on Tuesday that teams in this league are beginning to make concerted efforts to try to stop Michigan State sophomore Pierre Brooks, who has netted more than 40 points in several games and leads the Moneyball Pro-Am in scoring.
El-Amin picked up Brooks at mid-court, took away Brooks’ long-range pull-up game. Then, the elderly but sturdy El-Amin cut off Brooks from driving, with help from well-timed, and well-conceived double-teams.
Brooks settled for fall-away jumpers, and missed most of them.
Brooks finished with a season-low 20 points on 7-of-28 shooting. He was 3-of-10 from 3-point range as his team squandered a 10-point halftime lead in falling to Team Game Cuffs, 66-65.
El-Amin scored 20 points. Game Cuffs players celebrated the victory with smiles and handshakes. They were proud of their comeback effort. It was like real basketball.
Brooks, a snarly competitor, was not pleased.
3. Mady strikes back.
I was quite bearish on Mady Sissoko’s progress (or lack thereof) when I posted about him last week. I’m willing to walk that back a bit after watching him enjoy a physical, energetic performance on Thursday.
Sissoko scored 20 points and was 10-of-12 from the field.
He matched up much of the night against 6-foot-11 Central Michigan sophomore center Nicolas Pavrette, of Lyon, France.
Pavrette averaged just 1.4 points per game for the Chippewas last year, but he gets up and down the floor well, and handles himself well around the rim. He looks and plays like a D-1 center.
Sissoko didn’t have a height and athletic advantage over the man he matched up against most of the night. But Sissoko was strong around the rim, and quick for finishes and garbage points, that’s progress over what we have seen from him a time or two this summer when he was often a step late to the action. He was on time on this night. It was an encouraging run for Sissoko.
Other Stats:
* Tyson Walker scored 32 points as his team lost to Jaden Akins’ team in the opening game of the evening. Akins scored 29. Incoming MSU freshman Jaxon Kohler scored 23 for Walker's Team Ozone's Brewhouse squad.
I missed most of this game, as I arrived late due to family/baseball obligations.
I hear that Walker scored his team’s first 13 points, and during one juncture nailed four straight 3-pointers. I wasn’t able to chart his makes and misses stats. But Walker and Akins didn’t disappoint (nor did they guard one another, from what I saw).
* Incoming Michigan State freshman Carson Cooper scored 6 points on 2-of-7 shooting for Brooks’ team.
Cooper continues to move his feet well, on defense, and to the rim when he occasionally has an opening.
He didn’t have as many “bad hands” moments on this night as we’ve seen on other nights. And he went up strong for two-handed rebounds on a couple of occasions.
* AJ Hoggard scored 12 points on 5-of-18 shooting. He was 0-of-6 from 3-point range during his team’s 105-82 loss to Holloman, Hauser, Pavrette and Team T-Mobile.
The combination of Hoggard, Gabe Brown and Sissoko for Team Faygo would have seemed like a winner, on paper, on Thursday night. Brown was the most entertaining cat in the building. But it didn’t produce a winning formula.
* Malik Hall didn’t play on this night.