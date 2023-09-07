We are back and chopping after SLAUGHTERING the bookmaker with that under bet last week. We also saw some things we wanted to see, like the defensive linemen flexing their muscle against a Group of Five opponent. This week, Michigan State takes on a Richmond team coming off an underwhelming start to the season after losing to Morgan State. We still have things we want to see on Saturday (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Big Ten Network). And two keys stats. And one best bet. Let's go!

3 Things We Want To See

A bounce-back game for Maliq Carr Look, that touchdown grab that tight end Maliq Carr had last week was superb. And his block on Jalen Berger’s touchdown allowed for a hole so big you could’ve taxied a 747 through it. However…there's still plenty to be desired from a player who has the measurements, ability and hype to be a NFL Draft pick. The dropped pass in the first half was one thing – everyone has drops ESPECIALLY last week. Receiver gloves would only help that, but I digress. It’s also stuff like this below that make you wonder whether all this newfound pride of blocking that tight ends coach Ted Gilmore was talking about is real or fantasy.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+Mi8yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GN0RJOUVHakJ2Ij5o dHRwczovL3QuY28vRjdESTlFR2pCdjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0k0ZWdaV0RaZHkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JNGVnWldEWmR5PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IG1heHdlbGwgKEBtYXh3ZWxsa2xpdHprZSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tYXh3ZWxsa2xpdHprZS9zdGF0dXMv MTY5OTQzODQ2MjAxNTg2OTE3MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

To be perfectly clear: I AM NOT CALLING CARR A BUST OR OVERRATED OR A LETDOWN OR ANYTHING LIKE THAT. I just have high expectations for him, just like his position coach does. I think he is a really good player who still is looking to put everything together. This has all the makings for a breakout season with his talent, the need for a red zone pass catcher and the apparent lack of competition in the tight ends room as well. It’s time to start seeing it. I would just like to see more plays like this clip below:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCYjMzk7cyBhbm90aGVyIFREIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiEgQnV0IHRoaXMgdGltZSBmcm9tIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWFsaXFfdGhlZnJlYWs/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG1hbGlxX3RoZWZyZWFrPC9hPi4g8J+SqiA8YnI+ PGJyPiDwn5O6OiBGUzEvPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D RkJPTkZPWD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0ZCb25Gb3g8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85TWFWOWl6emhRIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vOU1hVjlpenpoUTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIEZvb3RiYWxs IChAQjFHZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QjFHZm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTc3OTIwNjg4ODQ1OTUxOTU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Start winning time Of possession This is less about needing this to beat Richmond and more of wanting to see it before future big matchups roll around. Last season, MSU was sixth to last in the nation in time of possession with just 26:13 per game. Now, that’s not an instant indicator of success (Tennessee was second to last and I would call the Volunteers' season pretty decent), but it might have to be a recipe the Spartans need for, say, the Washington game. Until proven otherwise, MSU is not a team that relies on explosive plays the way Tennessee did last year for example (The Vols had a nations-best 40 pass plays of 30-plus yards. MSU was 119th in the nation with 10 of such plays). The Spartans need to build drives on the ground and chew up clock, which is easier with the new rule changes this season in which the clock continues to run after first downs (except for the last two minutes of each half). Just look at what Rutgers did last week against Northwestern in the first quarter. Actually, don’t look, I’ll just tell you – the Scarlet Knights held the ball for more than 13 minutes in the first quarter and didn’t even complete two full possessions by the time the second quarter began. Just be selfish and hog the ball. It’s way easier said than done, but that’s the kind of stuff you need to pull an upset over Washington. And – a week after a game where Central Michigan won time of possession with a mark of 34:26 – it would be comforting to see MSU show it can do that with third-down stops on defense and efficient drives on offense. Actually pick up short-yardage first downs Let’s try this again. Last year, the short-yardage situations were back-breaking and last week did nothing to help those hopes of things getting better. You know the story – the Spartans were jammed on fourth-and-1 twice. And you know the script – no plays were under center, which irritated plenty of Michigan State fans who saw that formation completely fail over and over and over again last year. If MSU starts picking up third/fourth-and-short situations against Richmond will we celebrate? Nah, probably not. But if the Spartans still fail to pick up first downs against the Spiders, you are free to pull every fire alarm in the building because it isn't getting much easier from here on out.

2 Key Stats

Five That’s how many sacks Richmond allowed last week in its stunning upset loss to Morgan State. Richmond entered the season in the top-20 for the FCS for a few good reasons – a really solid 2022 campaign (including a playoff win), seven returning starters on defense and four offensive linemen coming back as well. That last one really left a lot to be desired to kick off the Spiders' season. Watching the highlights of their game, the Spiders offensive line made it look like Morgan State’s defensive line was composed of Aaron Donald, Maxx Crosby, Nick Bosa and a literal bear. They were mauling Richmond's new starting quarterback, Kyle Wickersham Maybe that was an anomaly, or maybe it’s a sign that MSU’s powerful defensive front can have a field day at Spartan Stadium this Saturday. Stay tuned to find out. 2.5 yards per carry That’s how many yards per carry Richmond got on the ground last weekend (the Spiders also let up just 2.6 yards per carry on defense if that number interests you). Savon Stevens takes over as the new starting running back, but had a solid season himself with 5.2 yards per carry last season. However, based on the Spiders performance on the ground against Morgan State and the strength of MSU’s defensive front, this is another game where under 3.0 yards per game should be the expectation. Shut down the run game and make the Spiders rely on a passing game with a new starting quarterback that is also replacing their top two receivers from last year. That simple, right?

1 Best Bet

I really hate to do this, but there are virtually no sportsbooks that are offering odds of this FBS vs. FCS game. So we are going to head out of our hometown and go shopping elsewhere. Gang…how brave are you? We just witnessed the Colorado Fighting Deions, I mean Buffaloes, take down top-20 TCU on the road in convincing fashion. We also just witnessed Nebraska’s offense look like it just learned about the sport of football the morning of the Cornhuskers' game against Minnesota. Nebraska travels to Colorado as…JUST 3.5 POINT UNDERDOGS? Based on last week the Buffs should win by roughly 28 points. That line makes no sense, WHICH IS EXACTLY WHY WE ARE TAKING IT. Nearly 95 percent of the action is on Colorado. Folks, those amazing buildings in Las Vegas aren’t built on the public winning their bets. When the public zigs, we zag with Matt Rhule. Again, just how brave are you? Let’s pack our 3.5 points and go find out together. Pick: Nebraska +3.5 Record: 1-0