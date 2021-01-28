3-2-1 on Michigan State's ugly loss at Rutgers
After 20 days without playing a basketball game because of a COVID-19 outbreak, Michigan State resumed Big Ten play at Rutgers and was embarrassed, 67-37, by a team that had not beaten the Spartans...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news