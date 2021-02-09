SpartanMag - The 3-2-1 on Michigan State's gritty win over Penn State

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State won its second straight home game in Big Ten play on Tuesday, by grinding out a 60-58 victory against a Penn State ballclub that is tough to guard, and came into the Breslin Center as winners of two of its last three games. Here are Three Things We Learned, Two Questions, and One Prediction from Michigan State’s win over the Nittany Lions.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. MSU FOUND SOMETHING AT THE FOUR WITH HALL STARTING, HAUSER COMING OFF BENCH

Michigan State has tinkered with its starting lineup a great deal up to this point in the season, but this is the first time we’ve seen Malik Hall start in place of Joey Hauser, who has struggled with foul trouble in recent games. Hall’s impact as a starter was felt immediately. He scored the game’s first point at the free-throw line, before giving Michigan State a 10-6 lead on a three-point play at the end of his first shift. When Hall checked out of the game, an energized Hauser got into the scoring column almost immediately with a transition lay-up created by a Josh Langford deflection. Izzo has tried to alleviate pressure on foul-prone starters in the past by moving them to the bench. The shake-up at the four wasn't Izzo's idea. This was Hauser’s idea. “Joey came in two days ago and said, ‘Coach, I am not playing as good, and Malik’s playing good,’” Izzo said. “He said, ‘I’m in foul trouble every game, what do you think of bringing me off the bench?’ “It takes a man to do that, because that is exactly how it happened. And it really takes a man to back it up by going out there and playing your butt off.” After scoring his first three buckets in the first half inside the arc, Hauser shook free for a 3-pointer coming out a timeout late in the first half to put Michigan State up 10 points. Hauser scored nine points in 11 minutes in the first half, and he went into the break without a single foul. Hauser didn’t score again until 2:06 remaining in the second half, but his two free-throws came with a lot of pressure as the Spartans knotted up the game 58-58. This was an important game for Hauser, who scored 11 points and tied for the team lead with three assists. This was also a big game for Hall, who delivered 10 points and five rebounds in a winning start. Between Hall and Hauser, this may have been the best game Michigan State’s power forward position has collectively played this season. Don’t be surprised if the duo raises the bar in future games. Hall is playing with an extra bounce in his step, and it really does appear that Hauser is on the cusp.

2. MSU MADE PROGRESS ON TURNOVERS

The Spartans committed half as many turnovers in this game as they had earlier in the week in a win over Nebraska. And even though some of the turnovers committed in this game were poorly timed – like Aaron Henry’s errant pass with 24 seconds left – 11 total turnovers signals progress. The Spartans were at their best taking care of the ball when they were building a double-digit lead in the first half. In the second half, the Spartans committed just four turnovers, but the ball wasn’t moving as much down the stretch as it had earlier in the game. I am not going to nitpick over the turnovers in this game. Penn State does a good job of turning teams over, and that strength aligns against Michigan State’s weakness. Eleven turnovers is a win for Michigan State. “Turnovers were one of the big things that I talked to you about coming into the game,” Izzo said. “Eleven is not bad considering we had three in the first minute and a half.”

3. MSU NEEDED TO WIN A GAME LIKE THIS

Michigan State has regularly found a way to lose games like this, and the Spartans nearly did so again against a Penn State ballclub that missed good looks late in the game that would have delivered a crushing blow. Warts notwithstanding, the Spartans found a way to scrap out a win, getting stops down the stretch and closing the game out with a 6-0 run. “This doesn’t save us, and we’re still a work in progress, but I was proud of this team,” Izzo said. “We gutted it out and the end, and we executed a few things offensively.” Beating Penn State doesn't make up for winnable losses that have defined Michigan State’s season to this point. But this victory signifies progress since those stinging setbacks against Wisconsin, Purdue and more recently Iowa. “We felt some fuel from that in the huddles,” Henry said, referencing Michigan State’s painful home loss to Purdue. “This is winning time, this is where we have to make sure that we take the next step as a team. This is where we have to grow, get better, what I’ve been talking about to our team, and to the media. I still feel like we have a lot of room to grow. I am happy, but not satisfied.” Trailing by four points with 3:16 remaining, Henry spoke up in the huddle. “Down four, Aaron said it’s time we win a game like this,” Izzo said. “I agreed with him.” When Michigan State walked off the court, Henry and each of his teammates felt a sense of relief. “We’ve got a big game this weekend,” Henry said of a scheduled visit from Iowa. “Penn State played hard, and we got a win, got a win.”

TWO QUESTIONS

1. DID MSU MAKE PROGRESS AT POINT GUARD?

Point guard has and will continue to be a flawed position for Michigan State, but Izzo believes that MSU's performance at the point was better against Penn State than it has been in other recent games. Izzo believes he got what he needed from Foster Loyer as his starter, and he was pleased with what Rocket Watts gave him on defense in the game’s final minutes. “The straw that stirred the drink was Aaron Henry, but we got a lot out of Foster,” Izzo said of the junior captain, who played 25 minutes and tied for the team lead in assists despite not scoring a point. There is nothing wrong with trading Loyer out for Watts down the stretch. Michigan State needed defensive stops, and they weren’t going to get them with Loyer trying to check an athletic guard like Myreon Jones. “I thought this was one of the better games we got out of Rocket,” Izzo said. “He made a couple of big plays down the stretch as far as who he got the ball to and what we ran.” Watts is doing his best to work his way out of a slump, while balancing the role of shooting guard and sometimes point guard. As a point guard, Watts struggles to get his team into and out of plays. “Just trying to lead my team and do anything I can do to help my team win,” Watts said. “I was trying to be patient, call the play, and make sure that everybody could hear me. I appreciate my teammates being with me, and staying with me while I’ve been in this slump that I’ve been.” Watts did make some winning plays in this game. His tip-in of a Henry miss was one of the biggest plays of the second half, and his defense, aside from a missed assignment late that led to a wide-open jumper by Myles Dread, was good against Penn State. Defensive stops mattered, and Watts played a big role in those late stops. “That was the emphasis in the huddle,” Henry said. “Nobody was arguing, nobody was going back and forth. Everybody was on the same page to win. We messed up on an assignment at the end of the game, but the basketball gods blessed us. We have a lot of room to grow.”

2. DID LANGFORD HAVE THE 1,000-POINT JITTERS?

We’ve seen it before, players approaching significant career milestones like 1,000 career points struggle in games like this. A year ago, Cassius Winston had one of his worst assist nights of the year when he was on the cusp of breaking Mateen Cleaves’ Big Ten record for career assists. Tonight, it certainly seemed like Langford struggled to make shots that he has buried with regularity this season Langford scored five points on 2 of 9 shooting, including 1 of 5 from behind the 3-point line. “Langford had some great looks tonight, and he’d been shooting so good,” Izzo said. “I thought he was over the hump. I don’t think it was fatigue tonight. I don’t think he was tired. He gets his 1,000th point tonight when he makes a lay-up, but he gets some great shots, and you can’t miss those if you want to win big games, yet we found a way to do that.” So now that Langford has 1,000 points, will he find it easier to score? I think that there is a better than average chance for Langford to have a strong bounce-back game against Iowa. And to me, this Penn State game feels like an outlier. Langford has a good looking shot, he is playing with confidence, and his team needs him to contribute his share of the scoring burden. This is the point in the season where veterans rise up. I’m not sure if Langford is ready to close out his Spartan career with a flourish the way Matt McQuaid did in 2019. But Langford has more to give, and now that he’s reached the 1,000-point milestone, he should have the wind at his back. Given all of the injuries that he has gone through, seeing Langford reach the 1,000-point club feels pretty good. It certainly meant a lot to Michigan State players in the locker room afterward. “In the locker room, guys were pretty fired up for him,” Izzo said. “In the locker room, Josh was Josh. And he is probably mad that he missed some of those shots. Still, to go what he went through and play as little as he played, and to be a 1,000-point scorer and be part of that illustrious list is impressive. I’m proud of him. It will give him one more thing to feel good about in what has been a tough, tough career with the injuries.”

ONE PREDICTION

1. HALL WILL REMAIN IN THE STARTING LINEUP FOR NOW