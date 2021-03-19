3-2-1 on Michigan State's 86-80 overtime loss to UCLA
Michigan State led by 11 points at halftime, and enjoyed a five-point lead late in the second half, but the Spartans didn’t have enough to advance to the weekend of the NCAA Tournament, falling 86-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news