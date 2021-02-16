3-2-1 on Michigan State's 75-65 loss at Purdue
Michigan State battled inclement weather to make the bus trip to West Lafayette for Tuesday’s game against Purdue. And on the court at Mackey Arena, the Spartans battled themselves, squandering opp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news