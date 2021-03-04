3-2-1 on Michigan State's 69-50 loss at Michigan
Michigan State needed a win over Michigan in one of it's final two regular-season games of the Big Ten play to guarantee itself an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans, who have played...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news