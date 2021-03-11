3-2-1 on Michigan State's 68-57 loss to Maryland
Michigan State has won the Big Ten Tournament more times than any other team in the conference, but the Spartans were bounced from the bracket in their first game, a 68-57 loss to Maryland. Here ar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news