SpartanMag - 3-2-1 on Michigan State loss at Minnesota

After making limited progress in a Christmas loss to Wisconsin, Michigan State suffered an embarrassing 81-56 road loss at No. 21 ranked Minnesota. With the defeat, Michigan State fells to 0-3 in Big Ten play for just the second time in the Tom Izzo era. Here are Three Things We Learned, Two Questions, and One Prediction from Michigan State’s latest setback.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. MSU PLAYED ITS WORST GAME OF THE YEAR ON OFFENSE.

It’s tempting to draw comparisons between this game against Minnesota and Michigan State’s ineptitude in the Big Ten opener at Northwestern. This game was a clunker, just like the Northwestern game. And it's crisis time for Michigan State, with an 0-3 start in Big Ten play. “Going forward, we’ve got to have a gut-check,” junior captain Foster Loyer said. “We’ve got to find out what needs to be changed and make them … In our preparation there needs to be a sense of urgency. We are not going to give up on ourselves, but at the same time we have to realize that some changes need to be made.” The ineptitude in this game, unlike at Northwestern, was limited to offense than defense. Michigan Shot 25.7 percent overall in this game and 24 percent from behind the 3-point line. It’s tough to imagine less productive performance than this one was for any Michigan State team in recent memory, with the exception of a blowout loss at Purdue in 2019. “I think it was an instance of going out there and not seeing a couple of those shots go down early,” Loyer said. “I thought we did a better job of having our teammates’ back and continuing to fight. It just wasn’t our night shooting the ball, and that led to easy baskets on their end.” Michigan State worked hard this week in practice on cutting and screening to get better looks on offense. That emphasis didn’t carry over to Monday night’s game. “A big emphasis for us was cutting and our screening, to get your teammate open and not necessarily yourself,” Loyer said. “I think we did a good job of that throughout practice, but that’s something we didn’t bring directly to the game.” Michigan State will undoubtedly emphasis offense in preparation for Nebraska. The Spartans need to start making shots, but they also need production from the transition offense.

They got none against Minnesota, which is huge red flag.

2. MICHIGAN STATE IS STILL SEARCHING AT POINT GUARD.



Don’t expect Aaron Henry to be on the bench when Michigan State plays at Nebraska on Saturday. The Spartans were looking to take some pressure off of Rocket Watts, who has played primarily at point guard this season, and tonight the sophomore from Detroit started the game at shooting guard, with Loyer starting the game at point guard. “We know that were aren’t true-pointed right now, and we are going to have to work through it,” Tom Izzo said. Michigan State may not have a true point guard in the mold of Cassius Winston, but this game wasn’t about point guard play as much as it was about missed shots. “A lot of it was getting decent looks and not being able to make that shot,” Loyer said, “or execute that offensive set. That is something that is correctible and something we can work on. Every night is not going to be your night. At the same time we’ve got to find a way to go out there and compete and put our best foot forward.” Izzo agrees with Loyer’s assessment. “We had open shots,” Izzo said. “(Joey) Hauser had open shots. (Josh) Langford had open shots. I thought Gabe (Brown) had some open shots, and we just missed shot after shot after shot.”

3. PROGRESS WAS MADE ON DEFENSE.

Michigan State’s defense wasn’t as poor against Minnesota as the 26-point margin might indicate. Believe it or not, Michigan State did so some things well on defense. “This was one of our better defensive games of the year to be honest with you,” junior forward Thomas Kithier said. Minnesota shot 47.6 overall for the game, but the Spartans improved their 3-point defense considerably in this game, limiting the Golden Gophers to 24.0 percent from deep. The Spartans also did a decent job of keeping Minnesota off the free-throw line, a point of emphasis going into the game. “I thought we did everything we wanted to do defensively,” Izzo said. “With three minutes left to go they were shooting 38 or 39 percent. They shot twenty-something percent from three. We held them to taking 17 free throws.” Michigan State held Marcus Carr to 19 points for the game, and made Minnesota’s star point guard work for ever shot he took. “I though we did a great job on him,” Izzo said, “so I have no problem with our defense. It was our offense.” Izzo believes Michigan State can get something out of the defense that was played against Minnesota. “The good thing is it wasn’t defensively,” Izzo said,” and I am going to build on that. The bad news is that it was offensively and I am going to try and improve that.”

TWO QUESTIONS

1. WHAT WILL MICHIGAN STATE DO AT POINT GUARD?



Rocket Watts isn’t a true point guard, but he needs to play the position at a winning level for Michigan State to reach its potential as a basketball team. I don’t blame Tom Izzo for shaking up his lineup and starting Watts off the ball in this game to try and take some of the pressure off the second year guard, especially in a game like this, when Watts was matched up as much as he was defensively against Carr. “We tried to move some people around and get Rocket off the point, because that is what he kind of wanted. ” Izzo said. With Watts playing off-the ball, Michigan State has limited options at point guard. Foster Loyer has done an adequate job in the role of back-up point guard, given his physical limitations. Asking Loyer to play more than 20 minutes per game on a regular basis would put a lot of additional stress on a defense that no longer has a guy like Xavier Tillman to pick up the slack. We saw some good things from freshman AJ Hoggard at point guard tonight, but we also saw some flaws, which is understandable. When Hoggard was on the ball, I felt like he did a good job of driving and looking for his own shot when Minnesota was playing tight defense against guys like Henry and Gabe Brown. At the same time, Hoggard doesn’t see the floor the way you’d like a point guard to see the floor, and has a tendency to put his head down and focus on scoring rather than getting the ball to an open teammate. He’s young. He’s learning. So is Watts. Without a defensive player of the year like Tillman, Michigan State needs to get as much defensive production as it can from its guards and wings. Spartan defenders simply have more on their plates this season than they have had in years past and it shows. That being the case, I just don’t see how the Spartans can play Loyer too many minutes at point guard without significant diminishing returns on defense. On the flipside, I don't think Hoggard provides enough of any one thing to justify playing him 10 minutes a game against Big Ten teams. So if Loyer’s not the answer in a starting role, and Hoggard isn’t ready, what other cards can Michigan State play? Against Duke, Michigan State tinkered with Aaron Henry at point guard and the Spartans were rewarded for it. There are obvious risks with that because Henry isn’t a true point guard either. And now that Michigan State is in Big Ten play, Henry’s ability to put the ball on the floor isn’t going to take anybody by surprise. Ultimately, I think Michigan State is going to have to keep working with Watts at point guard, and eventually I think you’ll see the light go on. Watts isn’t a natural point guard, but he has made progress, and Michigan State’s best play is to stick with him in that position.

2. WHAT WILL MSU DO WITH SISSOKO AND HOGGARD MOVING FORWARD?



We saw Hoggard and Mady Sissoko play a combined 17 minutes in this game, with both players doing some good things and bad things alike. Hoggard finished nine points on 4-of-9 shooting and he looked more comfortable playing the point guard position than he did earlier this year when get his first taste of playing time. Hoggard had some freshman fearlessness in looking for his shot, and he was rewarded. Hoggard’s aggressiveness probably caused him to miss some open teammates. On a night where no shots were falling, I can live with that. With Watts not being a true point guard any minutes invested in back-up options are probably a good thing. That said, you could also argue that any available point guard minutes need to be invested in Watts because he is easily the best option the Spartans have even though he isn't a natural at the position he is currently playing. Sissoko’s role in this game makes sense from a big-picture perspective. There are some big teams in the conference this year and Michigan State needs to have an athletic big-bodied presence inside on defense and as a rebounder. Julius Marble is Michigan State’s first option in that regard. And I think Marble would have played more minutes in this game if he’d been able to. During his post-game press conference, Izzo mentioned that Marble was having a difficult time during the holidays given the death of his father earlier this year. With Marble struggling, Michigan State needed Sissoko to play minutes. And the minutes Sissoko played are going to benefit this team as the season unfolds. Sissoko, as a freshman, is the strongest big man on the Michigan State roster. And that is something the Spartans really need right now because Marcus Bingham isn’t going to be that guy without a real off-season and real dedication on his part.

ONE PREDICTION

1. WATTS WILL START AT POINT GUARD AGAINST NEBRASKA.