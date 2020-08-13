3-2-1: Akins is the final piece that ties it all together in '21
https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2021/jaden-akins-256112Michigan State added what is likely its final recruit for the 2021 class with the commitment of Ypsilanti Prep Academy combo guard Jade...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news