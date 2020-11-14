SpartanMag - 3-2-1: A little good, mostly bad in shutout loss to Indiana

EAST LANSING – Michigan State fell to 1-4 overall and lost its second straight game with a 24-0 loss to Indiana, which captured the Old Brass Spittoon for the first time under head coach Tom Allen, whose team improved to 4-0 on the season. Michigan State, which played shorthanded on defense without several defensive backs, including Kalon Gervin, Chris Jackson, and Tre Person, held a potent Indiana offense well below its scoring average for the season. The Spartans, however, struggled mightily on offense as starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi was replaced by redshirt freshman Payton Thorne after throwing two first-half interceptions. Continue below for Three Observations, Two Questions, and One Prediction from Michigan State’s loss to Indiana.

THREE OBSERVATIONS

1. THORNE DID SOME THINGS HE CAN BUILD ON.

There were plenty of teaching moments for Payton Thorne in his first taste of serious game reps, but there were also some things that the 6-foot-2, 210-pound red-shirt freshman can build upon for the future if the Spartans do indeed stick with Thorne as their starter moving forward. “I wish I could have played a little bit better today, but it was good to get some snaps,” Thorne said. Thorne showed what he could do with his feet on his first play, scrambling for 38 yards. A few plays later Michigan State was forced to punt. “I had a pull read on that play,” Thorne said. “There was nice blocking by our receivers downfield. Getting tackled like that on the first play woke me up a little bit.” Thorne also demonstrated the ability throw the ball on the run. He finished with 110 yards passing and one interception, completing 10 of 20 attempts. He rushed the ball eight times for 25 yards. Thorne showed some arm strength throwing downfield on a ball that should have been caught by Jayden Reed. He also found Reed over the middle for his first passing first down. Thorne looked for Reed frequently in this game. The two have a strong rapport, and they should as they played together in high school. At times Thorne seemed like he was more comfortable outside the pocket than inside. Against one of the best pass defenses in the Big Ten, Thorne was adequate at quarterback. His biggest mistake was overthrown ball that resulted in an interception. Adequate isn't a ringing endorsement, but adequate is enough to created a QB controversy. “Payton came in and did what he can do,” said senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons said. “He made plays for us, and that’s all we can do. He did a great job coming in and trying to make things happen for us. He put a lot of good tape out there and I am excited to see what he can do in the future whether he’s the starter or Rocky.” Thorne didn’t get a lot of help from the Michigan State running game, and he didn’t get much in the way of pass protection. If Michigan State continues to struggle with pass protection, a quarterback that can scramble may be needed. Thorne certainly appears to have a little bit more mobility. Tucker isn’t committing to Thorne as his starter moving forward, just yet. Don’t be surprised, however, if Thorne is starting against Maryland next weekend. “We were inconsistent with both guys in there,” Tucker said. “We had some efficient plays, and then we were inefficient. We’ll know more when we see the tape.”

2. DEFENSE WAS BETTER THIS WEEK THAN LAST

I knew Michigan State would be in for a long day as a pass defense while watching pre-game warm-ups during which Kalon Gervin, Chris Jackson, and Tre Person weren’t on the field. This Indiana receiving corps is one of the better groups in the Big Ten outside of Ohio State and these guys have experience as well as talent. So it’s not an ideal situation when you’ve got a true freshman like Angelo Grose and an inexperienced sophomore like Davion Williams playing a lot of snaps in the defensive backfield. And then there’s Dominque Long, a hard-working, blue-collar grinder that is doing the best that he can, but just doesn’t have the lateral quickness to match-up against receivers of Indiana’s ability. What I’m trying to say is the Spartans did the best they could with the guys that they had at defensive back. It could have been a lot worse when you consider what they were facing. Where Michigan State made progress was run defense. When Michigan State was down 24-0 at halftime, it really felt like this game was spiraling out of control the way that it did at Iowa. Indiana is not a great running team, but they've got some battering rams for tailbacks, and when you play as many plays as MSU did on defense in this game, that spells trouble. Indiana, however, didn’t run the ball down Michigan State’s throat the way Iowa did one week earlier. The Hoosiers tried to, but failed in that endeavor. Kudos to the Spartan defense. Michigan State held Indiana under three yards a carry in this game. The Spartans also bowed up against the run in several short-yardage situations, many in the red-zone. A shutout after halftime is a big deal for a shorthanded defense. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to play ball,” Antjuan Simmons said. “If someone turns the ball over, and you go out there and get a three-and-out, what is there to be down about? You just have to keep playing.” Maybe Indiana could have scored more points if they'd ridden the passing game in the second half as much as they had in the first half. But Indiana came out in the second half determined to work on its run game, and their effort was fruitless. What could have easily devolved into what we saw at Iowa, didn't, despite an injury to starting defensive tackle Jalen Hunt, who left the game with a lower body injury. “We played good in the second half, and through the entirety of the game, even, I think we played good,” Simmons said. “We just have to go back to the drawing board, and figure out what we were doing on the field to give up those three touchdowns. I am content with the way we played in the second half.” Simmons played his tail off from start to finish at linebacker. His effort had as much to do with Michigan State’s success against the run as anybody. Defensive ends Jacub Panasiuk and Drew Beesley were also solid. After losing his starting job to Hunt, Naquan Jones had one of his better games as a Spartan.

3. THE RUN GAME IS BROKEN

Michigan State isn’t going to find consistency on offense until the Spartans are capable of running the football against good defenses. “We need to be able to run the ball,” Tucker said. “And we are going to continue to attempt to run the ball so we can have balance on our offense.” Michigan State came out looking to run in this game, and had a couple of four and five-yard runs in the first quarter. That was before Lombardi was bitten again by the turnover bug, and Indiana jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Michigan State has a quality offensive line coach in Chris Kapilovic, who is going to do the best that he can to get the most out of the guys that he has. We’ve seen James Ohomba get some extra playing time to this point in the season and he was in the game for most of the second half. Tucker continues to reference consistency of performance in all phases of the game. This is the phase of the game where inconsistency has been consistent. Given Michigan State’s inability to run the football effectively all season long, it was a fairly good bet coming in that the Spartans would struggle to move the rock on the ground against Indiana. Good run defense beats below average rushing offense, which is what Michigan State has. Next week will be a barometer game for the Spartans against Maryland. If the Spartans struggle to run the ball against The Terps, maybe the ground game can’t be fixed. “We have to figure out what we can do with the guys that we have,” Tucker said. “When the holes are there we need to hit them. If they are not there, we have to figure out why. If we can’t run those plays, we have to run something else. At the end of the day, you can only scheme so much in the run game.”

TWO QUESTIONS

1. WHO IS MSU'S QB MOVING FORWARD?

Lombardi was at the top or near the top of the Big Ten in several passing categories after two weeks, and he certainly looked as if he had cemented his role as the program’s starting quarterback with a three touchdown, no interception performance in a win at Michigan. That guy hasn’t played for Michigan State in the last two weeks. Lombardi has made poor decisions in each of the past two losses, and it is unclear if there is room for him to regain the role of starting quarterback. “We thought it was decision making in the first half,” said Tucker, explaining his decision to pull Lombardi at quarterback. “Payton was the next man up so we gave him the opportunity. It was as simple as that.’ Thorne did some good things in his first taste of game reps. It remains to be seen, however, if Thorne will be the guy moving forward. “We will look at the film and evaluate it more,” Tucker said. “Then we’ll see what we need to do moving forward. There is no position set in stone.”

2. HOW MUCH ROOM IS THERE FOR IMPROVING PASS DEFENSE?

A bunch of the guys playing pass defense for Michigan State against Indiana weren’t the guys making plays for Michigan State the first two weeks of the season. If Gervin, Person, and Chris Jackson are unavailable moving forward, can Michigan State improve as a pass defense given the personnel that they have? If you are a glass half-full person, you can point to the play freshman Angelo Grose and sophomore Davion Williams and say that those two young defensive backs will only get better as game reps are invested in them. If you are a half-empty individual, you probably think that the upside is limited a veteran like Long, who has never managed to stick in a regular role outside of special teams. The ceiling has certainly changed with Michigan State down several defensive backs, but it could always be worse if the Spartans were playing without Shakur Brown and Xavier Henderson. Brown had two picks on Saturday, but he can still be better. “He is a talented young man, and there are things that he needs to do to get better to improve,” Tucker said. “When you improve and work on those things, you are going to get an opportunity to make plays. Has he made strides, yes? Does he need to continue to make strides in technique and fundamentals, yes?” If Brown gets better, and Henderson improves, and the youngsters can make incremental progress, this group can get better. That doesn't change the fact that the ceiling is lower now than it was a few weeks ago.

ONE PREDICTION

THIS TEAM WILL MAKE PROGRESS AGAINST MARYLAND NEXT WEEKEND IF THE GAME IS PLAYED.