2026 WR William Jones-Terrell: 'I've loved MSU since I was 11 years old'
It's not every day that a high school athlete is offered a Division I scholarship without playing a single second of their high school sport. It's not every day that you come across someone like 2026 River Rouge (Michigan) wide receiver prospect William Jones-Terrell.
The 2022 holiday season was good for Jones-Terrell as he landed his first official scholarship offer, from Michigan State University.
The most interesting part is: as mentioned above, he hasn't played a single down of his high school football career yet.
Jones-Terrell missed his freshman season due to a torn ACL and meniscus. Despite these injuries, he's been offered by Michigan State, made two visits to the University of Michigan, and received invitations to be part of the U.S. Army Bowl and All-American Bowl.
Jones-Terrell spoke with Spartans Illustrated recently about his offer.
"It feels great (earning an offer) and makes me want to work harder to prove people who tell me I'm not good enough wrong," Jones-Terrell said. "My biggest motivation is my father and my family."
When asked specifically about Michigan State, Jones-Terrell had nothing but positive things to say.
"I've loved Michigan State ever since I was 11 years old," Jones-Terrell noted. "(Head coach) Mel Tucker, the coaching staff, good academics – it's a very good program and I could definitely see myself attending there."
Michigan State already has a commitment in the 2024 class from another River Rouge wide receiver, Nick Marsh. The four-star wide receiver is one of the top prospects in the 2024 class, ranking No. 40 nationally and as the No. 7 wide receiver in the country.
Jones-Terrell will be taking an unofficial visit to East Lansing on Jan. 14.