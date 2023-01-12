It's not every day that a high school athlete is offered a Division I scholarship without playing a single second of their high school sport. It's not every day that you come across someone like 2026 River Rouge (Michigan) wide receiver prospect William Jones-Terrell.

The 2022 holiday season was good for Jones-Terrell as he landed his first official scholarship offer, from Michigan State University. The most interesting part is: as mentioned above, he hasn't played a single down of his high school football career yet. Jones-Terrell missed his freshman season due to a torn ACL and meniscus. Despite these injuries, he's been offered by Michigan State, made two visits to the University of Michigan, and received invitations to be part of the U.S. Army Bowl and All-American Bowl.

Photo credit: William Jones-Terrell