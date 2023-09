The Michigan State men's basketball program brought in rising 2026 point guard DeZhon Hall for an unofficial visit this past weekend.

Hall, who currently attends Pike High School in Indianapolis, truly enjoyed the trip to East Lansing.

He was joined on the journey by his mother (Tanieka), his father (MaShawn) and his older sister (DeZhana).

Following the visit, Hall discussed the experience with Spartans Illustrated.