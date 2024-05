Class of 2026 four-star linebacker Keenan Harris stood out at the Rivals Camp in Indianapolis on May 19. In fact, the Missouri native took home linebacker MVP honors at the event, which was filled with talented players from the Midwest and beyond.

"It was great because I got show off my skills and go up against good competition," Harris told Spartans Illustrated about being named MVP at the camp.

A few days later, Michigan State offered Harris a scholarship on May 22, as the Saint Louis University High School star continues to see his recruitment ascend.

Harris took some time to chat with Spartans Illustrated about what the Michigan State offer mean to him and what is next in his recruitment.