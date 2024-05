The Michigan State Spartans recently extended a scholarship offer to talented 2026 prospect Jorden Edmonds from Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia.

He is a 6-foot-3, 175-pound four-star athlete, according to Rivals. Edmonds ranks as the 90th player nationally, 11th player in the state of Georgia and the seventh player at his position in the 2026 class.

Following receiving the offer from MSU, the talented Georgia high school student-athlete spoke with Spartans Illustrated to detail his most recent achievement.