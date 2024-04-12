Michigan State hosted 2026 three-star cornerback De'Mari Clemons for an unofficial visit on Thursday, and the Buffalo, New York native left East Lansing with a re-offer from MSU's new coaching staff.

Clemons had previously been offered by the Spartans from then-cornerbacks coach Jim Salgado under the last regime. Now, with a whole new coaching new staff at Michigan State, led by head coach Jonathan Smith, Clemons still has an opportunity to play for MSU in the future.



The re-offer from the new Michigan State coaching staff means a lot for Clemons. While on the visit, he was able to spend quality time with cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, secondary coach Blue Adams, director of scouting Darius Hicks and others.

Clemons spoke with Spartans Illustrated to detail his visit, reflect upon the re-offer and provide his thoughts on Michigan State's football program.