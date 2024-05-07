One position that the Michigan State Spartans are looking to add talent at in the near future is wide receiver. Lorenzo "Zo" Hill, a 2025 wide receiver recruit from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, was offered by MSU recently. Texas is one of the bigger states in the world of college football recruiting as it consistently produces a lot of high-level recruits.

The Spartans have yet to land a wide receiver in the class of 2025. The two 2025 commits thus far are Charles White, a three-star linebacker, and Leo Hannan, a three-star quarterback. Obviously, the Spartans are in need of pass catchers for the 2025 cycle.

Hill is a prospect who has seen his recruitment pick up steam as of late. He recently spoke with Spartans Illustrated to detail the offer that he received on May 6.