Earlier this week, the Michigan State football program offered 2025 three-star defensive back Remington Moss out of Saint Michael in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Michigan State special teams coordinator Ross Els spoke to Moss on the phone to extend the offer before later visiting Saint Michael to connect with Moss' coaches.

Moss spoke to Spartans Illustrated about the offer and his thoughts regarding MSU.

