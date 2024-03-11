Michigan State will host class of 2025 in-state three-star tight end Jayden Savoury for an official visit from May 31 through June 2.

Additionally, Savoury will visit campus during spring practice on March 21.

Savoury has been building a relationship with MSU tight ends end coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak for a couple of months now, and he is looking forward to seeing how Wozniak works in a practice setting. He will get a glimpse into that during the spring visit later this month.

"I’m really looking forward to the way the new coaching staff interacts with the players and seeing how Coach Wozniak coaches the tight ends," Savoury said about the unofficial visit on March 21.

As for the official visit later this year, Savoury is hoping to get a better picture of the school and a good feel for the East Lansing community. He also looks forward to connecting with the coaches and some of the current Spartans.

"On the official visit, I’m really just excited to get a feel of the campus/area and be around the coaches and players a little more," Savoury said.

It is clear that Savoury is one of the top targets on the tight ends board for Michigan State in the 2025 class.