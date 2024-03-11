2025 TE Jayden Savoury is ready for an official visit with Michigan State
Michigan State will host class of 2025 in-state three-star tight end Jayden Savoury for an official visit from May 31 through June 2.
Additionally, Savoury will visit campus during spring practice on March 21.
Savoury has been building a relationship with MSU tight ends end coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak for a couple of months now, and he is looking forward to seeing how Wozniak works in a practice setting. He will get a glimpse into that during the spring visit later this month.
"I’m really looking forward to the way the new coaching staff interacts with the players and seeing how Coach Wozniak coaches the tight ends," Savoury said about the unofficial visit on March 21.
As for the official visit later this year, Savoury is hoping to get a better picture of the school and a good feel for the East Lansing community. He also looks forward to connecting with the coaches and some of the current Spartans.
"On the official visit, I’m really just excited to get a feel of the campus/area and be around the coaches and players a little more," Savoury said.
It is clear that Savoury is one of the top targets on the tight ends board for Michigan State in the 2025 class.
The Spartans offered a scholarship to the Orchard Lake St. Mary's standout athlete in January, which he said was "huge" for him.
Shortly after the offer came through, Savoury took an unofficial visit to Michigan State in late-January to check out the campus and bond with the coaches. He spent the majority of his time with Wozniak ("Coach Woz"), and he was able to chat with head coach Jonathan Smith and others as well.
"Coach Woz is a great person and definitely knows what he is talking about, he has lots of knowledge for the game," Savoury told Spartans Illustrated after the January visit. "I was also able to talk to Coach Smith for a while. He also has a lot of knowledge for the game and is excited about the new job at MSU. We talked about how he is going to change the program around and build the culture back up."
Michigan State is far from the only program to offer the talented tight end as Savoury has seen a rise in his recruitment over the past few months. He has additional scholarship offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Marshall, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia and many others. He has also taken visits to Michigan and Florida.
He will also take official visits to Arizona State on June 7 through June 9 and Duke from June 21 through June 23.
Savoury currently ranks as the No. 12 prospect in the state of Michigan. He tallied 15 catches for 187 yards (12.46 yards per catch) in a somewhat run-heavy offense for Orchard Lake St. Mary's in 2023. He earned All-Catholic League recognition.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Savoury also plays on the Orchard Lake St. Mary's basketball team. Academically, he has a 3.7 grade point average.
