Saturday was a big day for the Michigan State football program on the recruiting trail, as the Spartans hosted many prospects for a junior day event.

It was an extra special day for one of those visitors, as class of 2025 three-star tight end Jackson Accuardi was ecstatic to earn a scholarship offer from MSU while in East Lansing.

Accuardi, who currently stars at DeForest Area High School in Wisconsin, was able to tour campus, check out the facilities and spend quality time with head coach Jonathan Smith and tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak.

Additionally, Michigan State had its first scrimmage of the 2024 spring practice schedule, so Accuardi was able to watch the team perform in a live setting.

Accuardi took some time to chat with Spartans Illustrated to recap the visit and reflect on how much the offer meant to him.