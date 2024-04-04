Thursday was a special day for class of 2025 three-star Ohio tight end Brody Lennon. He made the roughly three-and-and-half-hour trip from Cleveland up to East Lansing for an unofficial visit, and by the time he left Michigan State's campus, Lennon received a scholarship offer from the Spartans.

He took the trip with his father, Pat, and his mother, Michelle.

While on the visit, the Gilmour Academy standout spent time with head coach Jonathan Smith, tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren and others. He also got to tour campus and watch the Spartans practice.

Lennon — who currently ranks as the No. 26 player in the state of Ohio for the 2025 class — spoke to Spartans Illustrated about the offer, the visit and his overall thoughts regarding Michigan State.