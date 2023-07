On Monday, 2025 three-star offensive lineman Rowan Byrne picked up his 20th offer from Michigan State.

It's been a whirlwind last eight weeks or so for the New Rochelle, New York offensive tackle, who has seen his stock skyrocket since the end of April, picking up several offers since then, including Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas A&M, Duke, Temple and others.

Shortly after reporting his Michigan State scholarship offer, Spartans Illustrated caught up with Byrne to talk about his overall recruitment and his interest in MSU.

