While Michigan State brought in several high-profile official visitors from the 2024 class this weekend, the Spartans are still putting in the work with 2025 prospects as well.

Kelan Butler, a three-star linebacker in the 2025 class out of Jefferson, Georgia, unofficially visited the Spartans this past Wednesday and Thursday.

This was Butler's first trip to East Lansing, and he was quite impressed with what he saw.

Butler recapped the visit and discussed his interest in MSU with Spartans Illustrated.