Desmond Straughton, a 2025 athlete out of Roseville High School in Michigan, took an unofficial visit to Michigan State this weekend for "junior day."

Straughton discussed the visit with Spartans Illustrated, and hopes to return to East Lansing soon.

"The trip was really good," Straughton said. "All the coaches showed love and I would like to go to a spring game at (Michigan State)."