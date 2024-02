Rowan Byrne is one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the 2025 class. The four-star prospect ranks as the No. 13 offensive guard and No. 1 player in the state of New York. His scholarship offers count is already close to 30, including Michigan State.

Byrne initially received an offer from the Spartans in July of 2023 under the previous coaching staff, but now with head coach Jonathan Smith at the helm, the new regime re-offered the talented offensive lineman earlier this week.

After speaking with Michigan State offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik and offensive line graduate assistant coach Jacob Lail on Tuesday, Byrne received the good news of the re-offer from the new staff.

Following the re-offer, Byrne took some time to speak with Spartans Illustrated to discuss what the chance to play at MSU means to him and to provide general updates on where his recruitment currently stands.