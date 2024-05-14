Sherrod Henderson is an exciting 6-foot-3, 215-pound class of 2025 defensive end of Heide Trask High School in Rocky Point, North Carolina. Henderson, who is being recruited to rush off the edge in Division I college football, received an offer from Michigan State last week.

Henderson is beginning to blow up on the recruiting trail. He recorded 75 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 12 sacks on defense as a junior in 2023. Offensively, he also tallied 1,250 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground for the Titans last fall.

The trending prospect from the Southeast has earned national recognition, totaling 23 scholarship offers from both FBS and FCS programs alike, including Power Four programs like Duke, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, along with Group of Five standouts such as Appalachian State, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty and South Florida.

The senior has locked in an official visit with the USF Bulls for June 14 through June 16.

But the offer from Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith stands out to Henderson. The Spartans are making their initial play at the North Carolina product who is seeing increased activity from programs at the Division I’s top level of competition.

Henderson shared his exclusive reaction to the big opportunity with staff writer Lee Wardlaw of Spartans Illustrated.