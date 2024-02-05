2025 DB James Finley IV enjoys Michigan State visit, updates recruitment
Michigan State hosted 2025 defensive back/athlete James Finley IV for a junior day visit this past weekend. Finley had a great time in East Lansing and is looking forward to continuing to build a relationship with the MSU coaching staff.
This was Finley's second trip to Michigan State, but his first since newly-hired Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith took over the program. Finley also came to campus for a game-day visit on Oct. 21, 2023 when the Spartans lost to the rival Michigan Wolverines under then-interim head coach Harlon Barnett.
Finley, who attends Andrean High School in Merrillville, Indiana, currently has six Division I scholarship offers, but Michigan State is a school that has his attention.
Following the visit, Finley spoke with Spartans Illustrated about the trip and gave general updates about what is to come next in his recruitment.
