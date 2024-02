On Wednesday, Michigan State sent out a scholarship offer to class of 2025 cornerback/athlete Graceson Littleton.

Littleton, who currently attends Wharton High School in Tampa, Florida, has seen his recruitment pick up as of late and his offers list is now well into the double-digits.

The Michigan State offer is certainly one that has Littleton's attention, and he is looking forward to building a relationship with the Spartans moving forward.

Littleton took some time to chat with Spartans Illustrated about his feelings on the Michigan State offer, his upcoming visit plans and his general recruitment.