When in-state class of 2025 three-star athlete Bryson Williams was offered by Michigan State back in December, the Spartans were the first Power Four school in the mix for Williams at that point.

Things have certainly changed since then, as Williams has since been offered scholarships by Penn State, Purdue, West Virginia, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota and others, while holding 17 offers total. Several Ivy League schools are in pursuit of Williams as well.

This past weekend, Williams was in East Lansing for his second visit to MSU and went with his sister, who was admitted into the school on "Admitted Student Day."

Williams discussed the trip in further detail with Spartans Illustrated, and provided his thoughts on Michigan State's program.