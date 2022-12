2024 three-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley announced his top-five schools Tuesday afternoon at Ford Field for the Sound Mind Sound Body SuperMax 100 Midwest invitational.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound LB out of Belleville (MI) is the younger brother of current Michigan State TE Maliq Carr. Beasley, wearing his Michigan State gloves, spoke with Spartans Illustrated on Tuesday.

Beasley participating in drills wearing his Michigan State gloves

When asked what he liked about MSU, Beasley responded, "It's like a family atmosphere there. It's always great being down there." Beasley also added that the Spartans defense stood out to him most. "They were missing a lot of people and some people doubted them but I feel like they could be way better than they were last year."

Michigan State, along with Michigan, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, and Kentucky, made the cut for the top schools.