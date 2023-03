Michigan State recently offered a scholarship to 2024 three-star linebacker Crews Law, but there is a lot of competition for the standout from Christian Presbyterian Academy in Nashville.

Law ranks as the No. 14 player in the state of Tennessee and the No. 19 inside linebacker in the 2024 class.

Law received an offer from the Spartans on Feb. 27. Spartans Illustrated caught up with the talented linebacker to discuss his interest in MSU.