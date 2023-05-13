"First and foremost, I would like to thank Michigan State University for considering me to be apart [sic] of such a great program," the statement reads. "After much thought and prayer and conversing with my family, I will be de-committing from Michigan State University and reopening my recruiting process. Thank you and God bless."

Howard, the No, 35-ranked athlete and No. 66-ranked player in the state of Florida, committed to Michigan State in September of 2022.

He recently told Spartans Illustrated that he was planning to take an official visit during the weekend of June 9 through June 11. Following his decommitment announcement, he confirmed that, as of now, he still plans to take that trip to East Lansing.

This news should not come as a total shock to Michigan State fans. Recently, other programs have turned the heat up on flipping Howard, particularly his in-state schools such as Florida, Florida State and Miami (FL.).

One of Howard's primary recruiters, former assistant defensive backs coach Gerren Duhart, also departed the program this offseason and took a job with Ohio State. Additionally, Howard did not take a visit to Michigan State in March or April.

Howard has more than 20 total scholarship offers, including the aforementioned schools, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Rutgers and several others.

If Michigan State does get him to campus for the scheduled official visit, the Spartans have a chance to reaffirm things with Howard, but he will now keep his options open. MSU will remain in the hunt, but it is rare to see prospects who decommit ultimately sign with that school.

Michigan State's 2024 class currently includes three commits: four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson, three-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis and three-star offensive lineman Logan Bennett.