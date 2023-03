One of Michigan State's newer targets along the offensive line is 2024 three-star interior offensive lineman Kyle Rakers. The West Des Moines, Iowa native took a visit to East Lansing, Michigan on Thursday and walked away impressed.

Rakers noted that Michigan State has only been recruiting him for about a month, but that the two parties have been in regular contact with each other ever since. Rakers entered the visit without a scholarship offer from MSU, but ended up leaving with a verbal offer from the Spartans.

"The feeling of getting the offer (from MSU) is really unmatched," Rakers told Spartans Illustrated. "It’s great to know that they believe in me as a player and see me at that level."