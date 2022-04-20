2024 in-state TE talks Michigan State offer
Saline (MI) High School 2024 TE Dylan Mesman spent Saturday in East Lansing for the Spartans' annual Green and White Spring Game. Prior to Saturday's visit, the 6-foot-5, 223-pound in-state recruit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news