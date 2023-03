Decker DeGraaf, a three-star tight end in the 2024 class, picked up an offer from Michigan State earlier this week, one of his now 13 offers.

The Spartans join the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington and Washington State.

