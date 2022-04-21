2023 three-star OL Alex Doost talks MSU visit
2024 Glendale (AZ) Mountain Ridge three-star offensive lineman Alex Doost has been on MSU's radar for over a year now. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman, who was offered by Michigan State in June 202...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news